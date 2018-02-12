UofL women still #4 in AP poll, visit #1 UConn tonight

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:



RecordPtsPrv

1. UConn (32) 24-0 800 1

2. Mississippi St. 26-0 765 2

3. Baylor 23-1 731 3

4. Louisville 25-1 702 4

5. Notre Dame 23-2 682 5

6. Texas 20-4 614 6

7. UCLA 21-4 562 8

8. South Carolina 20-5 559 7

9. Oregon 23-4 558 9

10. Maryland 22-3 537 10

11. Tennessee 21-4 493 11

12. Florida St. 21-4 453 12

13. Missouri 19-5 382 15

14. Stanford 18-8 352 17

15. Oregon St. 19-6 322 16

16. Ohio St. 20-6 268 13

17. Texas A&M 19-7 266 14

17. Duke 20-6 266 19

19. Green Bay 22-2 241 20

20. Georgia 21-4 238 18

21. Oklahoma St. 18-6 169 22

22. South Florida 20-5 144 -

23. Michigan 20-7 62 21

24. Belmont 24-3 53 -

25. NC State 20-6 44 23

Others receiving votes: LSU 28, Nebraska 22, West Virginia 20, Dayton 11, Cent Michigan 10, Mercer 7, TCU 6, Arizona St. 6, DePaul 5, Miami 5, Gonzaga 3, Iowa 3, Villanova 2, Minnesota 2, California 2, UAB 2, Southern Cal 2, Quinnipiac 1.

