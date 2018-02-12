UofL women still #4 in AP poll, visit #1 UConn tonight - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UofL women still #4 in AP poll, visit #1 UConn tonight

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
    
RecordPtsPrv
    1. UConn (32)    24-0    800    1
    2. Mississippi St.    26-0    765    2
    3. Baylor    23-1    731    3
    4. Louisville    25-1    702    4
    5. Notre Dame    23-2    682    5
    6. Texas    20-4    614    6
    7. UCLA    21-4    562    8
    8. South Carolina    20-5    559    7
    9. Oregon    23-4    558    9
    10. Maryland    22-3    537    10
    11. Tennessee    21-4    493    11
    12. Florida St.    21-4    453    12
    13. Missouri    19-5    382    15
    14. Stanford    18-8    352    17
    15. Oregon St.    19-6    322    16
    16. Ohio St.    20-6    268    13
    17. Texas A&M    19-7    266    14
    17. Duke    20-6    266    19
    19. Green Bay    22-2    241    20
    20. Georgia    21-4    238    18
    21. Oklahoma St.    18-6    169    22
    22. South Florida    20-5    144    -
    23. Michigan    20-7    62    21
    24. Belmont    24-3    53    -
    25. NC State    20-6    44    23    
Others receiving votes: LSU 28, Nebraska 22, West Virginia 20, Dayton 11, Cent Michigan 10, Mercer 7, TCU 6, Arizona St. 6, DePaul 5, Miami 5, Gonzaga 3, Iowa 3, Villanova 2, Minnesota 2, California 2, UAB 2, Southern Cal 2, Quinnipiac 1.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/12/2018 1:03:02 PM (GMT -5:00)
 

Powered by Frankly