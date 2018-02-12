Virginia is new #1 in AP poll, Cats fall out

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:



RecordPtsPrv

1. Virginia (30) 23-2 1557 2

2. Michigan St. (21) 24-3 1527 4

3. Villanova (9) 23-2 1518 1

4. Xavier (5) 23-3 1465 5

5. Cincinnati 23-2 1359 6

6. Purdue 23-4 1269 3

7. Texas Tech 21-4 1258 7

8. Ohio St. 22-5 1094 14

9. Gonzaga 23-4 1063 12

10. Auburn 22-3 1025 8

11. Clemson 20-4 945 16

12. Duke 20-5 942 9

13. Kansas 19-6 816 10

14. North Carolina 19-7 763 21

15. Saint Mary's (Cal) 24-3 683 11

16. Rhode Island 20-3 666 18

17. Arizona 20-6 594 13

18. Tennessee 18-6 580 15

19. Wichita St. 19-5 495 22

20. West Virginia 18-7 339 19

21. Texas A&M 17-8 241 -

22. Michigan 20-7 239 20

23. Oklahoma 16-8 152 17

24. Nevada 21-5 87 23

25. Arizona St 19-6 83 -

Others receiving votes: New Mexico St. 66, Florida 48, Creighton 44, Butler 43, Virginia Tech 29, Middle Tennessee 26, Alabama 22, Houston 16, Nebraska 15, Missouri 14, Miami 10, Kentucky 8, TCU 8, ETSU 5, Oklahoma St. 4, St. Bonaventure 3, Louisville 2, Vermont 1, Florida St. 1.

