Virginia is new #1 in AP poll, Cats fall out - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Virginia is new #1 in AP poll, Cats fall out

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
    
RecordPtsPrv
    1. Virginia (30)    23-2    1557    2
    2. Michigan St. (21)    24-3    1527    4
    3. Villanova (9)    23-2    1518    1
    4. Xavier (5)    23-3    1465    5
    5. Cincinnati    23-2    1359    6
    6. Purdue    23-4    1269    3
    7. Texas Tech    21-4    1258    7
    8. Ohio St.    22-5    1094    14
    9. Gonzaga    23-4    1063    12
    10. Auburn    22-3    1025    8
    11. Clemson    20-4    945    16
    12. Duke    20-5    942    9
    13. Kansas    19-6    816    10
    14. North Carolina    19-7    763    21
    15. Saint Mary's (Cal)    24-3    683    11
    16. Rhode Island    20-3    666    18
    17. Arizona    20-6    594    13
    18. Tennessee    18-6    580    15
    19. Wichita St.    19-5    495    22
    20. West Virginia    18-7    339    19
    21. Texas A&M    17-8    241    -
    22. Michigan    20-7    239    20
    23. Oklahoma    16-8    152    17
    24. Nevada    21-5    87    23
    25. Arizona St    19-6    83    -    
Others receiving votes: New Mexico St. 66, Florida 48, Creighton 44, Butler 43, Virginia Tech 29, Middle Tennessee 26, Alabama 22, Houston 16, Nebraska 15, Missouri 14, Miami 10, Kentucky 8, TCU 8, ETSU 5, Oklahoma St. 4, St. Bonaventure 3, Louisville 2, Vermont 1, Florida St. 1.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly