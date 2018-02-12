New Union Co. Judge Executive sworn in

Adam O'Nan was appointed by Governor Bevin on Thursday as the Union County Judge Executive.

Governor Bevin had 30 days to appoint someone after the sudden death of Judge Executive Jody Jenkins late last month.

O'Nan has lived in Union County almost his entire life as a farmer. He is a republican on the ballot for Judge Executive for the November 2018 election.

All of the current magistrates are democrats, but O'Nan was confident that will cause no issues in working together.

"I hope people wouldn't pigeon hole me strictly as a republican and them strictly as democrats," O'Nan explained. "I hope that we are public servants working for the good of Union county."

Magistrate Gary Day said it's been a difficult month for the community, but they are ready to move forward now with their new judge executive.

"It's a difficult day," Day said. "It's a transition that we didn't expect to happen, it happens. I'm very sorry for the loss of the Jenkins family, the loss of Jody Jenkins. It's kind of bittersweet in many ways. It's also hard to describe."

O'Nan is one of seven candidates running for Judge Executive this fall. He made it clear he would not use his time on the job as a political campaign.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.