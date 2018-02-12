Plan unveiled for 'A Disco Thunder' Over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - North America's largest fireworks show is stayin' alive in 2018, and fans can look forward to a groovy time at this year's Thunder Over Louisville, the Kentucky Derby Festival announced Monday.

The theme, A Disco Thunder, will celebrate some of the late-70's greatest disco hits, as well as other far-out selections. The soundtrack for the fireworks extravaganza will take spectators to Funkytown, with many disco hits.

Dancing queens and kings can enjoy the air show beginning at 3 p.m., with participation planned from the USAF A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration team, the U.S. Army Golden Knights, the USAF Heritage Flight and the KC Flight Formation Team, new to Thunder.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Mike Hartnett's Derby fab five ... plus five

+ Theme of 2018 KDF Pegasus Parade announced

+ 2018 KDF Pegasus Pins unveiled

In addition to announcing the theme, KDF announced the sponsors who will make the disco inferno possible.

UPS will continue its sponsorship, now in its 28th year keeping it real as presenting sponsor.

Joining in on the good times, Horseshoe Southern Indiana, LG&E, Meijer and Valero all also return as presenting sponsors.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.