Corbett earns GLVC Player of the Week honors

(Source: Bellarmine University Sports Information Department)

INDIANAPOLIS - Bellarmine University junior guard Chivarsky Corbett has been named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week in men's basketball, it was announced by the Conference office on Monday.

MEN'S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Chivarsky Corbett, Bellarmine

Jr., G/F, Tampa, FL

Team Result: W, 87-66 at McKendree (2/8) | W, 93-48 at Southern Indiana (2/10)

> Averaged 20.0 points on 17-of-24 shooting (.708), 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals in two road wins last week

> Notched career highs of 30 points, 12 rebounds and four assists, while shooting 13-of-14 (.928) from the field in win at Southern Indiana

> Helped lead Bellarmine to its largest margin of victory (45 points) over USI in the all-time series (92 games)

> Recorded 10 points, three rebounds, two steals and one assist in the win at McKendree

> Earns his first career Player of the Week award

> Last Bellarmine Player of the Week: Brent Bach (1/8/18)