Rep. Yarmuth delivers students valentines to veterans

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Congressman John Yarmuth delivered hundreds of valentines to the VA hospital Monday morning.

The valentines were all made by local students from Byck Elementary, Audubon Elementary, Blake Elementary, Holy Trinity, St. Leonard and Louisville Classical Academy.

The students made the valentines as a party of the Congressman's annual Valentines for Veterans project.

"We've made it an annual tradition... to show the [veterans] they people care about them and they shouldn't be forgotten on Valentine's Day," Yarmuth said. "We want to show our veterans their actions were cherished, and there's a lot of people who care about them."

Yarmuth said the program is a great way to get young kids involved in civic activities.

He also said the inter-generational dynamic makes it more meaningful for the kids and the veterans.

