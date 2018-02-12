Eastern Kentucky flooding brings state of emergency declaration - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Eastern Kentucky flooding brings state of emergency declaration

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
No one ahs been killed due to the flooding. (Source: WLEX) No one ahs been killed due to the flooding. (Source: WLEX)

HAZARD, KY (WAVE) - A state of emergency has been declared in Perry County after heavy rains lead to serious flooding. 

The water has settled, but officials say homes have been damaged and people have been displaced, but no one has died. 

It's not clear yet how significant the damage is. Officials will be assessing the damage over the next few days.

