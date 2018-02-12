Religious leaders launch initiative to fight racial injustice

The National Baptist Convention of America International is headquartered at Simmons College in Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Wave Country religious leaders gathered at Simmons College on Monday to announce their plans to combat racial injustice and promote leadership.

The leaders are launching an innovative effort called the Dr. Emmanuel McCall Racial Justice and Leadership Initiative.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Rep. Yarmuth delivers students valentines to veterans

+ Plan unveiled for 'A Disco Thunder' Over Louisville

+ The U.S. Navy is WAVE Country Strong

The goal of the initiative is to allow churches in Kentucky to move toward unity and focus on the needs of the community.

Reverend Samuel Tolbert with the National Baptist Convention Of America International said the move of all churches working together is historic: "This is Black History Month. During Black History Month, we do need to look back at our history but today we had an opportunity to be apart of history."

The National Baptist Convention of America International is headquartered at Simmons College in Louisville.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.