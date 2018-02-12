Russell neighborhood looking for volunteers to serve as community ambassadors

The volunteers would serve as community ambassadors for the neighborhood at the Louisville Central Community Center. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Russell neighborhood is seeking four volunteers to participate in a Capacity Building Project.

The volunteers would serve as community ambassadors for the neighborhood at the Louisville Central Community Center.

The ambassadors would provide capacity building, coordination and support services for family service programs and community development projects that empower community residents toward achieving economic stability.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Rep. Yarmuth delivers students valentines to veterans

+ Ford to increase vehicle production, invest $25M at Kentucky Truck Plant

+ Trump Jr.'s wife at hospital, opened letter containing white powder

"We are looking for four individuals that are willing to come in and work with us and improve programs and create new programs," Patricia Williams of the LCCC said. "Also to be a voice for the community to find out what they need, and maybe what they are not getting."

All candidates must commit to a 12 month assignment in the Russell neighborhood.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.