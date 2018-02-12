Pollio on being named JCPS Superintendent: 'Now the real work begins'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Sunday, the Jefferson County Public School Board announced their selection for Superintendent: Dr. Marty Pollio.

Pollio said the past eight months as acting superintendent were solid practice for the role: "In many ways, it's been a challenging eight months. I mean it's well documented all the challenges we faced. But I think you know me and my team we've handled them head on and attacked them and we'll continue to do that. But it's been a great learning experience for me."

Now the learning will be put to use.

Dr. Pollio is the first internal candidate to become Superintendent of the Jefferson County Public School District.

"It's been such a long road of doing the job and also applying for the job that it feels a little strange that it's over right now," Pollio explained.

During his time as acting superintendent, Pollio's faced a school resource officer controversy, battled the first day of school kinks, made new hires to the administration team, and opened a new satellite office. Now that he's secured the role, he said it's time for a major turnaround.

"I mean it's going to take some strong leadership to bring everyone together to make this district a much better school district overall," Pollio said.

Stakeholders said either candidate would have been positive for JCPS.

"JCPS had two highly qualified candidates to choose from whether it be Marty Pollio or Mike Raisor we would have been pleased with the outcome of either one," Gay Adelmann, creator of Dear JCPS, said.

Raisor tweeted his congratulations and full support to Pollio just hours after the announcement. Parents are they hope he'll stay on to provide his years of expertise to the district.

"Hopefully he's not going anywhere and he can continue to counsel Marty in the areas that are his strengths that Marty might be a little weaker in," Adelmann said.

Parents said they're happy to see a turnaround from the last administration; this time a transparent process and leadership of their choice.

"We're very excited that democracy is playing out as it should," said Adelmann.

