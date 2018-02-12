Golden Alert issued for endangered 59-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Shelbyville Police issued a Golden Alert for a woman who recently moved to WAVE Country.

The Alert was issued for Sandra Umstead, 59, on Monday. Police said that Umstead is new to the area, and is easily confused and disoriented.

SPD confirmed that she is off her medication and is considered endangered.

Umstead is described as a white female with strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is 5'2" and weighs around 160 pounds. Umstead has a tattoo of the Grim Reaper on her left forearm.

Umstead's 2003 Volkswagen Beetle convertible is also missing, SPD said. It is light blue with Missouri tag DK6A3X.

Police said she has been missing since February 8 and is known to frequent casinos.

Anyone with information about Umstead's whereabouts is asked to call Shelby County Central Dispatch at (502) 633-2323 or Shelbyville Police at (502) 633-2326.

