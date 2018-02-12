3-year-old's wheelchair stolen in NKY

3-year-old Jordan has spina bifida and is paralyzed from the waist down (Provided photo)

A northern Kentucky family is pleading for help after someone stole their vehicle with a valuable item still inside.

John Eckhart says his toddler's wheelchair was in the back of his SUV when it was taken from the family’s home on Sunday afternoon.

Jordan, who is 3, has spina bifida and is paralyzed from the waist down. The wheelchair is his only source of mobility and he can’t even attend school without it, Eckhart says.

“You can go up the street and get a car, but you can't go up the street and get his wheelchair,” Eckhart said.

The customized chair is valued between $7,000 and $8,000.

The family says they have filed a report with Newport police.

The stolen blue Toyota RAV4 has a Grant County license plate number 883 VHN.

Anyone with information on the vehicle's whereabouts is asked to call police: (859) 292-3622.

In the meantime, a You Caring page is raising funds to help buy Jordan a new wheelchair. Learn more here.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.