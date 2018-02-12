3 arrested following drug investigation in Calloway County, KY

Calloway County Sheriff's Office made several arrests following a drug investigation on Feb. 12.

According to the Callow County Sheriff's Officer, deputies surrounded a home and call the residents outside. Two of the residents left the home and were arrested without incident. Other residents of the home did not come out and deputies entered the home and arrest five more residents.

The deputies found a crystal substance and drug paraphernalia. Deputies get a search warrant and found more Meth, drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun.

Kenneth F. Knipp, 60 of Dexter was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance First Degree Methamphetamine (Firearm Enhanced), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon. Knipp was served an active warrant on nonrelated charges of Bail Jumping First Degree, Contempt of Court.

Jonathan S. Higgins, 28 of Murray was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance First Degree Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Sabrina R. Weeks, 28 of Murray was arrested on an active warrant out of Graves County for Contempt of Court. The contempt charges originated from a Possession of a Controlled Substance First Degree Methamphetamine, and Possession of Marijuana. Weeks was lodged in the Calloway County Detention Center and later transferred to the Graves County Detention Center.

The four other residents of the home were not charged.

This investigation is ongoing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.