1 killed in double-shooting in Saint Joseph neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are on scene after two people were shot in the Saint Joseph neighborhood.

Metrosafe confirms the call came in at 6:22 p.m. of a shooting in the 700 block of south Barbee Way.

Once on scene, crews found two people shot.

One person died of their injuries, the condition of the other victim is unknown

WAVE 3 News has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.

