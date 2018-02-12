Name of man killed in double-shooting in Saint Joseph neighborhood released

Police are on scene after two people were shot in the Saint Joseph neighborhood. (Source: Steven Richard/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating after two people were shot in the Saint Joseph neighborhood.

Tariq Osborne, 22, was shot and killed just before 6:30 Monday evening in the 700 block of South Barbee Way.

Another person was also shot. Their condition is unknown.

This fatal shooting marks three homicides in three days.

"Whether there were four this weekend or the very first one we had the beginning of the year, its tragic anytime this happened," Dwight Mitchell, LMPD spokesperson, said. "It’s tragic for our cities, it’s tragic for our communities that suffer for this."

Molly Chesney, who has lived on Barbee Road for four years, said she often hears ambulances go by but was surprised and saddened to see the tragedy right outside her door.

"It’s right in the middle of my block and it’s just really scary," said Chesney. “It’s too close to home. It’s too close to home.”

Anyone with information that could help this investigation is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

