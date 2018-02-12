1 killed in crash on KY-480 near I-65

It is unknown if speed or alcohol were a factor in the crash. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating a fatal Shepherdsville crash.

Police confirm they were called to the area of KY-480 and I-65 around 6:15 Monday evening on a report of a crash. Crews arrived to find a vehicle had hit a moped or motorcycle, Shepherdsville police said.

The area has been shut down as police investigate and reconstruct the scene.

The victim has not been identified and it is unclear if the moped driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

