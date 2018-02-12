1 UConn holds off #4 UofL 69-58

STORRS, Conn. (AP) - Katie Lou Samuelson scored 26 points and top-ranked UConn used an early run to beat No. 4 Louisville 69-58 on Monday night.



Napheesa Collier added 14 points and Gabby Williams had 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Huskies (25-0), who won their 76th consecutive home game and ended Louisville's 13-game road winning streak.



Louisville (25-2) scored the first three points and UConn rattled of 19 straight.



Samuelson had seven points during that game-changing burst. By the time Jazmine Jones' reverse layup went in just before the end of the first quarter, the Cardinals were down 22-6 much to the delight of the sellout crowd of just over 10,000 fans. It didn't get much better for the Cardinals in the second quarter as they trailed 42-22 at the half. UConn's star junior had 19 points at the break.



Louisville was only able to get within 11 in the final 20 minutes. Every run the Cardinals tried to make in the second half, Samuelson was there to answer it. She finished short of her season-high 33.



Asia Durr missed her first five shots before finishing with 20 points to lead the Cardinals.



TIP-INS:



Louisville: The Cardinals previous road loss was on Feb. 6, 2017 at Notre Dame. ... Walz is 0-14 in his career against UConn. ... The Cardinals won 13 in a row on the road from Dec. 18, 2015 to Dec. 21, 2016.



UConn: The Huskies have won the last 17 meetings with Louisville with the lone loss in the series coming in the first meeting in 1993. Only two of the past 16 games had been decided by single digits.



HOME COOKING:



UConn's home-winning streak is third best in women's college basketball history. The Huskies also own the longest streak with 99 straight victories. Stanford is second with 82 straight wins.



UP NEXT:



Louisville: at Boston College on Thursday. The Cardinals will stay in the area instead of flying back to Kentucky.



UConn: hosts Temple on Sunday.

