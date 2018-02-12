Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Boyd Co. 94, Greenup Co. 60

Christian Fellowship 72, Fulton City 37

Cov. Holy Cross 54, Highlands 52

Elizabethtown 69, Meade Co. 52

Grant Co. 66, Owen Co. 39

Lex. Sayre 53, Western Hills 36

Madison Central 72, South Laurel 71, OT

McCreary Central 75, Casey Co. 59

Middlesboro 64, Red Bird 46

Newport 80, St. Henry 60

North Bullitt 75, South Oldham 61

North Laurel 99, Harlan 70

Pendleton Co. 78, Bourbon Co. 58

Prestonsburg 70, June Buchanan 57

Scott 88, Ludlow 51

Shelby Valley 74, Magoffin Co. 65

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Raceland vs. Menifee Co., ccd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ashland Blazer 61, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 50

Bath Co. 63, Robertson County 34

Bourbon Co. 51, Fleming Co. 48

Casey Co. 74, McCreary Central 29

Danville 70, Marion Co. 61

East Carter 48, Fairview 42

East Jessamine 64, Garrard Co. 59

Estill Co. 56, Jackson City 44

Fort Knox 51, Frederick Fraize 39

Grace Christian, W.Va. 49, Rose Hill Christian 38

Greenup Co. 62, Montgomery Co. 42

LaRue Co. 52, Campbellsville 41

Lawrence Co. 68, Magoffin Co. 48

Lex. Paul Dunbar 70, Frederick Douglass 38

Lex. Tates Creek 59, West Jessamine 50

Lincoln Co. 65, Somerset 51

Lou. Sacred Heart 71, Lou. Mercy 68, OT

Madison Central 53, Lex. Bryan Station 47

Mayfield 47, Fulton Co. 42

Mercer Co. 80, Russell Co. 56

Paducah Tilghman 53, Fulton City 20

Paris 61, Pendleton Co. 31

Pikeville 51, Perry Co. Central 46

Powell Co. 37, Lex. Christian 20

Rowan Co. 76, Nicholas Co. 44

South Laurel 52, Clay Co. 47

Walton-Verona 63, Owen Co. 46

Webster Co. 71, Livingston Central 41

West Carter 67, Elliott Co. 32

Williamsburg 64, Middlesboro 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Butler Co. vs. Todd Co. Central, cc

Lou. Central vs. Lou. Assumption, ppd. to Feb 14.

Paintsville vs. Knott Co. Central, ccd.

