Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Boyd Co. 94, Greenup Co. 60
Christian Fellowship 72, Fulton City 37
Cov. Holy Cross 54, Highlands 52
Elizabethtown 69, Meade Co. 52
Grant Co. 66, Owen Co. 39
Lex. Sayre 53, Western Hills 36
Madison Central 72, South Laurel 71, OT
McCreary Central 75, Casey Co. 59
Middlesboro 64, Red Bird 46
Newport 80, St. Henry 60
North Bullitt 75, South Oldham 61
North Laurel 99, Harlan 70
Pendleton Co. 78, Bourbon Co. 58
Prestonsburg 70, June Buchanan 57
Scott 88, Ludlow 51
Shelby Valley 74, Magoffin Co. 65
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Raceland vs. Menifee Co., ccd.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ashland Blazer 61, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 50
Bath Co. 63, Robertson County 34
Bourbon Co. 51, Fleming Co. 48
Casey Co. 74, McCreary Central 29
Danville 70, Marion Co. 61
East Carter 48, Fairview 42
East Jessamine 64, Garrard Co. 59
Estill Co. 56, Jackson City 44
Fort Knox 51, Frederick Fraize 39
Grace Christian, W.Va. 49, Rose Hill Christian 38
Greenup Co. 62, Montgomery Co. 42
LaRue Co. 52, Campbellsville 41
Lawrence Co. 68, Magoffin Co. 48
Lex. Paul Dunbar 70, Frederick Douglass 38
Lex. Tates Creek 59, West Jessamine 50
Lincoln Co. 65, Somerset 51
Lou. Sacred Heart 71, Lou. Mercy 68, OT
Madison Central 53, Lex. Bryan Station 47
Mayfield 47, Fulton Co. 42
Mercer Co. 80, Russell Co. 56
Paducah Tilghman 53, Fulton City 20
Paris 61, Pendleton Co. 31
Pikeville 51, Perry Co. Central 46
Powell Co. 37, Lex. Christian 20
Rowan Co. 76, Nicholas Co. 44
South Laurel 52, Clay Co. 47
Walton-Verona 63, Owen Co. 46
Webster Co. 71, Livingston Central 41
West Carter 67, Elliott Co. 32
Williamsburg 64, Middlesboro 49
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Butler Co. vs. Todd Co. Central, cc
Lou. Central vs. Lou. Assumption, ppd. to Feb 14.
Paintsville vs. Knott Co. Central, ccd.
