Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Belfry 80, East Ridge 59

Boyd Co. 94, Greenup Co. 60

Christian Fellowship 72, Fulton City 37

Conner 48, Bellevue 45

Cov. Holy Cross 54, Highlands 52

Elizabethtown 69, Meade Co. 52

Estill Co. 61, East Carter 59

Grant Co. 66, Owen Co. 39

Lex. Sayre 53, Western Hills 36

Logan Co. 84, Hopkins Co. Central 77

Madison Central 72, South Laurel 71, OT

Mayfield 76, Fulton Co. 61

McCracken County 70, Murray 48

McCreary Central 75, Casey Co. 59

Middlesboro 64, Red Bird 46

Newport 80, St. Henry 60

North Bullitt 75, South Oldham 61

North Laurel 99, Harlan 70

Oneida Baptist 75, Lynn Camp 74

Pendleton Co. 78, Bourbon Co. 58

Prestonsburg 70, June Buchanan 57

Scott 88, Ludlow 51

Scott Co. 107, Adair Co. 66

Shelby Valley 74, Magoffin Co. 65

Webster Co. 38, Livingston Central 33

Williamsburg 62, Barbourville 57

Williamstown 60, Bracken Co. 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Raceland vs. Menifee Co., ccd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Anderson Co. 68, Western Hills 44

Apollo 53, McLean Co. 46, 2OT

Ashland Blazer 61, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 50

Bath Co. 63, Robertson County 34

Betsy Layne 60, Jenkins 48

Bourbon Co. 51, Fleming Co. 48

Boyd Co. 81, Lewis Co. 50

Bullitt East 75, Bullitt Central 23

Caldwell Co. 67, Ohio Co. 49

Calvary Christian 59, Cov. Latin 10

Campbell Co. 68, Notre Dame 28

Casey Co. 74, McCreary Central 29

Danville 70, Marion Co. 61

East Carter 48, Fairview 42

East Jessamine 64, Garrard Co. 59

Elizabethtown 76, Meade Co. 61

Estill Co. 56, Jackson City 44

Fort Knox 51, Frederick Fraize 39

Grace Christian, W.Va. 49, Rose Hill Christian 38

Graves Co. 46, Marshall Co. 35

Grayson Co. 48, Muhlenberg County 45

Greenup Co. 62, Montgomery Co. 42

Highlands 66, Simon Kenton 63

Johnson Central 78, East Ridge 60

LaRue Co. 52, Campbellsville 41

Lawrence Co. 68, Magoffin Co. 48

Lex. Paul Dunbar 70, Frederick Douglass 38

Lex. Tates Creek 59, West Jessamine 50

Lincoln Co. 65, Somerset 51

Lou. Holy Cross 40, Lou. Presentation 28

Lou. Sacred Heart 71, Lou. Mercy 68, 2OT

Lynn Camp 55, Oneida Baptist 29

Madison Central 53, Lex. Bryan Station 47

Mayfield 47, Fulton Co. 42

Mercer Co. 80, Russell Co. 56

Murray 72, McCracken County 45

North Laurel 85, Leslie Co. 66

Owensboro Catholic 62, Henderson Co. 55

Paducah Tilghman 53, Fulton City 20

Paris 61, Pendleton Co. 31

Pikeville 51, Perry Co. Central 46

Powell Co. 37, Lex. Christian 20

Prestonsburg 68, June Buchanan 34

Rockcastle Co. 59, Wayne Co. 45

Rowan Co. 76, Nicholas Co. 44

South Laurel 52, Clay Co. 47

Trigg Co. 56, St. Mary 43

Walton-Verona 63, Owen Co. 46

Webster Co. 71, Livingston Central 41

West Carter 67, Elliott Co. 32

Williamsburg 64, Middlesboro 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Butler Co. vs. Todd Co. Central, ccd.

Lou. Central vs. Lou. Assumption, ppd. to Feb 14.

Paintsville vs. Knott Co. Central, ccd.

Raceland vs. Floyd Central, ccd.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.