Monday's Scores

|BOYS BASKETBALL
Belfry 80, East Ridge 59
Boyd Co. 94, Greenup Co. 60
Christian Fellowship 72, Fulton City 37
Conner 48, Bellevue 45
Cov. Holy Cross 54, Highlands 52
Elizabethtown 69, Meade Co. 52
Estill Co. 61, East Carter 59
Grant Co. 66, Owen Co. 39
Lex. Sayre 53, Western Hills 36
Logan Co. 84, Hopkins Co. Central 77
Madison Central 72, South Laurel 71, OT
Mayfield 76, Fulton Co. 61
McCracken County 70, Murray 48
McCreary Central 75, Casey Co. 59
Middlesboro 64, Red Bird 46
Newport 80, St. Henry 60
North Bullitt 75, South Oldham 61
North Laurel 99, Harlan 70
Oneida Baptist 75, Lynn Camp 74
Pendleton Co. 78, Bourbon Co. 58
Prestonsburg 70, June Buchanan 57
Scott 88, Ludlow 51
Scott Co. 107, Adair Co. 66
Shelby Valley 74, Magoffin Co. 65
Webster Co. 38, Livingston Central 33
Williamsburg 62, Barbourville 57
Williamstown 60, Bracken Co. 59
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Raceland vs. Menifee Co., ccd.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anderson Co. 68, Western Hills 44
Apollo 53, McLean Co. 46, 2OT
Ashland Blazer 61, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 50
Bath Co. 63, Robertson County 34
Betsy Layne 60, Jenkins 48
Bourbon Co. 51, Fleming Co. 48
Boyd Co. 81, Lewis Co. 50
Bullitt East 75, Bullitt Central 23
Caldwell Co. 67, Ohio Co. 49
Calvary Christian 59, Cov. Latin 10
Campbell Co. 68, Notre Dame 28
Casey Co. 74, McCreary Central 29
Danville 70, Marion Co. 61
East Carter 48, Fairview 42
East Jessamine 64, Garrard Co. 59
Elizabethtown 76, Meade Co. 61
Estill Co. 56, Jackson City 44
Fort Knox 51, Frederick Fraize 39
Grace Christian, W.Va. 49, Rose Hill Christian 38
Graves Co. 46, Marshall Co. 35
Grayson Co. 48, Muhlenberg County 45
Greenup Co. 62, Montgomery Co. 42
Highlands 66, Simon Kenton 63
Johnson Central 78, East Ridge 60
LaRue Co. 52, Campbellsville 41
Lawrence Co. 68, Magoffin Co. 48
Lex. Paul Dunbar 70, Frederick Douglass 38
Lex. Tates Creek 59, West Jessamine 50
Lincoln Co. 65, Somerset 51
Lou. Holy Cross 40, Lou. Presentation 28
Lou. Sacred Heart 71, Lou. Mercy 68, 2OT
Lynn Camp 55, Oneida Baptist 29
Madison Central 53, Lex. Bryan Station 47
Mayfield 47, Fulton Co. 42
Mercer Co. 80, Russell Co. 56
Murray 72, McCracken County 45
North Laurel 85, Leslie Co. 66
Owensboro Catholic 62, Henderson Co. 55
Paducah Tilghman 53, Fulton City 20
Paris 61, Pendleton Co. 31
Pikeville 51, Perry Co. Central 46
Powell Co. 37, Lex. Christian 20
Prestonsburg 68, June Buchanan 34
Rockcastle Co. 59, Wayne Co. 45
Rowan Co. 76, Nicholas Co. 44
South Laurel 52, Clay Co. 47
Trigg Co. 56, St. Mary 43
Walton-Verona 63, Owen Co. 46
Webster Co. 71, Livingston Central 41
West Carter 67, Elliott Co. 32
Williamsburg 64, Middlesboro 49
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Butler Co. vs. Todd Co. Central, ccd.
Lou. Central vs. Lou. Assumption, ppd. to Feb 14.
Paintsville vs. Knott Co. Central, ccd.
Raceland vs. Floyd Central, ccd.
