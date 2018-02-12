Community holds conversation about racism, segregation

Richard Rothstein is a research associate of the Economic Policy Institute and a fellow at the Thurgood Marshall Institute of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Monday night, the Crescent Hill community held a conversation about race and segregation.

The group Empower West invited author Richard Rothstein to speak about his book The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Religious leaders launch initiative to fight racial injustice

+ Russell neighborhood looking for volunteers to serve as community ambassadors

+ 1 on 1: Donovan Mitchell, rookie NBA star finding his home in Utah

The book theorizes that racially segregated neighborhoods are the result of government policies.

Rothstein explained that individual prejudice, income disparities, partiality by private institutions such as banks and real estate agencies caused the de facto segregation seen today. The Fair Housing Act of 1968 helped to prevent future discrimination but it did not undo almost a century of state-sanctioned discrimination. Due to this, Rothstein explained, 20th-century federal policies still have major impacts today.

"Today, when we look in our urban cities we see segregated communities and blight all over these communities because that was by design," Dr Frank Smith Jr., Ex-vice president of Simmons College of Kentucky, said. "So his posture is that the government caused this, and its going to take the government to fix it."

Smith said the next step is uplifting communities, through economic development.

Empower West is encouraging residents to read the book, during Black History Month.

Richard Rothstein is a research associate of the Economic Policy Institute and a fellow at the Thurgood Marshall Institute of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and of the Haas Institute at the University of California (Berkeley).

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.