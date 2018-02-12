New hotel proposed for downtown Louisville

The Holiday Inn is proposed at the former Seven Counties Headquarters site. (Source: Miles Jackson, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The hotel boom in downtown Louisville continues as plans for a new Holiday Inn came to light Monday.

It's proposed at First Street and Muhammad Ali Blvd., on the site of the former Seven Counties Services headquarters.

City officials are currently reviewing a permit request.

The hotel will have some tough competition. A quick search found 15 other hotels within just a half-mile radius.

Mayor Greg Fischer has called for more hotels and hotel rooms in the city to attract and keep major national conventions, and entertain Kentucky Derby crowds.

