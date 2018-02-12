Nearly naked Olympians find freedom

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Standing at center ice, with nothing on but their heavily padded shorts and maybe t-shirts -- the look of freedom. That's what I saw at the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville, France.

At the Gold medal game, the Unified team, consisting of six former Soviet republics, came away victorious. And they cashed in immediately.

With the U.S.S.R. no longer in existence, it would be the only Winter Games with a so called Unified team. The players, no longer under Communist rule, took advantage of their new found freedom.

When I approached the ice minutes after the game, it was a frenzied flea market atmosphere. Players were selling everything. Their skates, their helmets, their jersey and pants. Everything was for sale. They knew they could no longer get in trouble.

Imagine if they had tried this in the days of the U.S.S.R. They wouldn't have dared.

I was witnessing the blossoming of capitalism right on the ice. And the players were not alone. The coaches sold some of their items too.

The players had sold everything by the time I realized what was going on. But as I got to the arena's concourse I was approached by a young Russian figure skating pair that attended the game. They told me in fairly good English that they could get me a coach's jacket. Head coaches sold their high quality Mizuno jackets for $400. Too steep for my budget. But assistant coaches got a much cheaper, flimsier jacket and pants. They informed me they could get me a set for $100.

They said, "Just wait here." I did.

After about 10 minutes, I wondered if they would return. I hadn't given them the money yet. And around the corner they came, all smiles.

They probably shared my money with the coach. And I had a piece of history. A jacket and pants with the CCCP emblem and a sickle and hammer. The last vestiges of Soviet-style Olympic gear.

While that made me happy, in hindsight, I'm much happier for those great hockey players who had found freedom and got plenty of extra spending money by nearly baring it all at center ice.

