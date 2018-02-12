Woman pulled over for speeding tells police she's 'Mother Mary'

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A woman arrested for driving more than 120 m.p.h. on Interstate 65 told police she was Mother Mary, on her way to pick up Baby Jesus.

Connie Allen of Tennessee was arrested Saturday afternoon after a chase that started in Elizabethtown and ended in Bullitt County.

Allen told officers God gave her authority to drive that fast.

She was arrested and faces felony charges.

