Wick's Pizza to close one location, open another with new menu items

The new restaurant, which will have a sports bar feel, will open in McMahan Plaza on Hikes Lane.

Wick's will close its location on Goose Creek Road, near Westport Road, 30 days before they open at the new location.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Changes are in the works for Louisville-based Wick's Pizza.

The owners are moving the Goose Creek Road location to McMahan Plaza on Hikes Lane. The Goose Creek location is being turned into a strip mall.

All of the employees will be transferred to the new store.

Construction inside the McMahan location begins next week. It's expected to open this summer, in June.

The old location on Goose Creek Road, near Westport Road, will close about 30 days before the new location is set to open.

Owners say it will have more of a sports bar feel than the other locations. They will introduce new menu items and plan to have two dozen televisions in the restaurant.

