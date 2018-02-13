Teen Olympian Red Gerard wins gold - and burritos

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Red Gerard is an Olympic gold medalist and one restaurant wants to help him celebrate.

Chipotle tweeted, "We like your style, Redmond Gerard. You've earned gold, let us bring the silver. We want to hook you up with free Chipotle, so come score 87 burritos for you and your friends when you get back to Colorado. Let's celebrate!"

Why 87 burritos? That's the number of points he got during his gold medal run in slopestyle snowboarding.

The 17-year old is the youngest American to win gold in winter games since 1928.

