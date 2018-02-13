'Pigzilla' spotted in Hong Kong and the internet can't handle it

Massive wild boar caught on video rooting through a dumpster outside a school in Hong Kong has been dubbed "Pigzilla." (Source: YouTube)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The internet is responsible for some wildly popular animal heroes: Grumpy Cat, Sneezing Panda and Dramatic Chipmunk.

And now a new animal celebrity has arrived. Meet Pigzilla.

The massive wild boar was caught on video rooting through a dumpster outside a school in Hong Kong. Huge wild boars are common around Hong Kong, as they come down from the hills looking for food.

Naturally, the internet has gone hog wild over Pigzilla.

One Twitter user posted, "No way this is #Pigzilla. That is a guy in a boar suit. What a monster!" While another wrote, "Looks like a luau in the making...just a suggestion."

Pigzilla could not be reached for comment.

