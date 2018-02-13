Three arrests made in murder of man found near Ellis Park

Three arrests have been made in connection with the murder of Donald Freels, whose body was found near Ellis Park in the fall.

Evansville police say 23-year-old Zachery Hunter was arrested Tuesday on a murder warrant.

Leroy Hunter has been taken into custody in Oklahoma City.

Breaking: EPD says a third person has been arrested in the Freels murder case. He was arrested in Oklahoma City less than an hour ago. Watch the live press conference now on @14News pic.twitter.com/1USrMaGRAW — Kate O'Rourke (@Kate14News) February 13, 2018

Freels was found dead back in November. Investigators believe Freels was shot during a drug deal in the 1100 block of N. 2nd Ave. in Evansville.

[PREVIOUS: Detectives return to scene as homicide investigation moves forward]

Monday night, police arrested the first suspect in the case, 46-year-old Carolyn Michelle Butler. According to the Vanderburgh Co. Jail website, Butler was booked into jail early Tuesday morning on a murder charge.

Police say they believe both Hunters and Butler were together when they met Freels.

14 News has obtained the probable cause affidavit for Butler. It says Freels was shot seven times with two different calibers of bullets.

The affidavit says Freels' phone was found underneath the Twin Bridges, which led them to Butler. It says her number had been the most recent call, and had been the number connected to several calls and texts made the night before Freels' body was found.

The affidavit says Butler eventually admitted to being involved in a drug deal and seeing both Hunters shoot Freels. She says the men loaded Freels into her car, and had her drive to Ellis Park to dump the body.

She says they "dumped him like trash" and checked his pockets for money.

She says her car has been parked in a garage since the murder, and her clothes were still in her apartment.

She says the clothes Leroy was wearing were hidden under the floor of another apartment.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call EPD or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.