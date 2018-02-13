Different flu strains sickening people at an alarming rate

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s a deadly virus running rampant.

Three-year-old Alivia Viellieux died Monday in her Muncie, Indiana home after being diagnosed with the flu. Her parents chose to not get her vaccinated, and say they fear that led to her diagnoses, and ultimately her death.

Nationwide, 63 children have died from flu-related complications this year, that’s 20 more deaths compared to this time last year. The Centers for Disease and Control reporting doctors visits are up more this flu season, compared to the swine flu outbreak in 2009.

Experts say part of the problem is that doctors are tracking four different influenza strains, all producing different symptoms in different people. H3N2 is the nastiest of all strains and is responsible for more hospital visits, and deaths. H1N1 and two different strains of Influenza B are also causing people to get sick but typically have less severe symptoms.

If you’re feeling sick, health experts say you should go see a doctor if you have a fever, although not all patients with the flu develop one, a cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, body aches, and chills. Vomiting and diarrhea are also symptoms, but they're more common in children than adults.



An NBC News report found that 53 percent of adults haven't been vaccinated. Many of them reported getting sick after receiving the flu shot in years past, which contributed to their decision not to get vaccinated this year. Doctors say there is no link between getting the flu shot, and soon after getting sick.



Another myth doctors are debunking, is that those with egg allergies should not get the flu shot. Doctors say this is also inaccurate, saying a reaction is very unlikely, and that one in a million will see side effects. There are also other vaccination options available for those with severe egg allergies.



