Lutz or Klutz? Sunrisers try to figure out skating

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When it comes to figure skating, it’s hard to figure how some are so smooth while some struggle with the basics.



The Sunrise team tried to find out how Evan Whitlow, 16, Josephine Hagan, 15, and Ellie Scheinler, 14, got so good so young.



“When did you start skating, how old were you?” Lauren Jones asked.



“I was 3,” Whitlow said. “Yes, I was 3."



They are at Iceland for hours every day, five or six days a week, every week of their lives.

"I do about two hours of on-the-ice training,” Scheinler said. “Then I do off-ice class, dance or ballet or Pilates."



There was no visible fear of failure or falling. They've never even been injured.



"My best move is my double axel,” Hagan said. “I like it because you start forward, which is different from most jumps, and you go off the toe and then rotate for two and a half revolutions."



“The hardest thing I can land easiest is probably a triple sow cow,” Whitlow said.

“What is a sow cow?” I asked.



"I have no idea,” Whitlow laughed.



"Skating is a really difficult sport,” Louisville Skating Academy’s Becca Hatch-Purnell said. “It looks really easy, but you have to be athletic enough to do the jumps, spins and artistic enough to the choreography."



And to prove that, the teacher and students tried to teach us the basics.



Then it was time for the short programs.



Brian Goode was not good.



I fell three seconds after my song began.



But one member of Team Sunrise wowed the crowd.



After executing a perfect triple-teleprompter, Lauren Jones capped a walk-off, roll-off performance to the applause of everyone.



