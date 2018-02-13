TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency repairs rerouting traffic off I-64 at Grinstead Dr.

Clouds will stream in as the day wears on with highs highly dependent on the amount of cloud cover this afternoon. In general, expect upper 40s to mid 50s.More >>
Clouds will stream in as the day wears on with highs highly dependent on the amount of cloud cover this afternoon. In general, expect upper 40s to mid 50s.More >>
Emergency repairs are needed on an expansion joint that came loose at the bridge over Grinstead Drive, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials.More >>
Emergency repairs are needed on an expansion joint that came loose at the bridge over Grinstead Drive, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials.More >>
Looking for somewhere to take that special someone this Valentine's Day? Check out these local specials.More >>
Looking for somewhere to take that special someone this Valentine's Day? Check out these local specials.More >>
The victim, David Bryant, had just turned 37 in November, according to his older brother.More >>
The victim, David Bryant, had just turned 37 in November, according to his older brother.More >>
Owners say the new location will have more of a sports bar feel than their other restaurants.More >>
Owners say the new location will have more of a sports bar feel than their other restaurants.More >>