TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency repairs rerouting traffic off I-64 at Grinstead Drive

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Traffic will be rerouted off of a portion of Interstate 64 due to emergency repairs.

Emergency repairs are needed on an expansion joint that came loose at the bridge over Grinstead Drive, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials.

Traffic will be rerouted off I-64 at Grinstead Drive and directed back up the entrance ramp to I-64 East beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Work is expected to be completed by 1 p.m.

