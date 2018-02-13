1 shot in Algonquin neighborhood

The shooting was reported in the 1600 block of Brashear Drive around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood

The shooting was reported in the 1600 block of Brashear Drive around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.

>> MUGSHOTS: February 2018 Roundup

The condition of the victim has not been released.

Jefferson County Public Schools tweeted that McFerran Preparatory Academy, which is located near the shooting scene, was placed on heightened security due to police activity in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.