Vehicle hits home, sends debris on top of woman

NELSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – A vehicle crashed into a home, sending debris on top of a woman inside.

Rebecca Colby, of Bardstown, was driving north on New Shepherdsville Road around 7:20 p.m. Monday when she crossed over the southbound lanes and continued down an embankment near H&H Enterprises before hitting a home in the 4000 block of New Shepherdsville Road, according to Nelson County Sheriff’s Department.

The impact of the crash demolished a dresser and sent debris across the room and on top of the home’s renter who was at home in bed.

The renter was not injured.



Colby was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown through the windshield, according to police. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Her condition has not been released.



The cause of the crash is under investigation. Colby told deputies she might have been asleep prior to the crash. Deputies said alcohol did not appear to be a factor.

