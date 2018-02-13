WATCH NOW: Team USA competes in Nordic Combined

The closure is due to work on an emergency water main.More >>
The closure is due to work on an emergency water main.More >>
Did Andre McGee really come up with this idea all by himself? Did he really pay the strippers out of his own pocket? Or was he only the middle man, following somebody's orders?More >>
Did Andre McGee really come up with this idea all by himself? Did he really pay the strippers out of his own pocket? Or was he only the middle man, following somebody's orders?More >>
The University of Louisville's 2013 men's basketball national championship banner will come down, the school learned Tuesday.More >>
The University of Louisville's 2013 men's basketball national championship banner will come down, the school learned Tuesday.More >>
The newest craze in sports entertainment is opening up a Louisville location.More >>
The newest craze in sports entertainment is opening up a Louisville location.More >>
Kentucky has the second highest rate of incarceration for women and ninth highest overall in the country per capita.More >>
Kentucky has the second highest rate of incarceration for women and ninth highest overall in the country per capita.More >>