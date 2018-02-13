Team USA looks to medal in men’s speed skating, women’s luge

Charter schools might not come to Kentucky this year after all.More >>
Charter schools might not come to Kentucky this year after all.More >>
The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a robbery suspect.More >>
The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a robbery suspect.More >>
Many people know about John Boel's Emmy wins or that he's an accomplished triathlete. But do you know what he claims to have popularized at his Wisconsin high school back in the day?More >>
Many people know about John Boel's Emmy wins or that he's an accomplished triathlete. But do you know what he claims to have popularized at his Wisconsin high school back in the day?More >>
Deputies were called to a report of a burglary in the 3100 block of Plantation Circle around 11:30 p.m. Monday.More >>
Deputies were called to a report of a burglary in the 3100 block of Plantation Circle around 11:30 p.m. Monday.More >>
The impact of the crash demolished a dresser and sent debris across the room and on top of the home’s renter who was at home in bed.More >>
The impact of the crash demolished a dresser and sent debris across the room and on top of the home’s renter who was at home in bed.More >>