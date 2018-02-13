February 13, 2018

Fat Tuesday on Frankfort
Red Herring
1757 Frankfort Ave.
Tonight, 8pm
Live music from Kiana & the Sun Kings, Mardi Gras cocktail and food specials
redherringlou.com
Central High School Distinguished Alumni
Recognizing outstanding Central High School graduates
Free and open to the public
Muhammad Ali Center
144 N 6th Street
Sunday, February 25
7pm
