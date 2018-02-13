Man accused of hitting deputy with vehicle

NELSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – A man is accused of hitting a deputy with his vehicle while trying to evade police.



Deputies were called to a report of a burglary in the 3100 block of Plantation Circle around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

When deputies arrived they saw Zachery Levi Perkins, 28, of Bardstown, in a vehicle in front of the home. Perkins had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant for his arrest and was asked to step out of the vehicle, according to Nelson County Sheriff's Department captain Michael L. Clark.

Clark said Perkins refused to get out and hit a Nelson County deputy with his vehicle as he attempted to flee.

A second deputy was able to get into Perkins vehicle through the driver’s side window and help stop the car. Perkins was removed from the vehicle and placed in custody. That deputy suffered a possible hand injury and was treated and released, according to Clark.

Perkins and the deputy who was hit were taken to Flaget Memorial Hospital. The deputy was treated and released.

Perkins was released and booked into Nelson County Jail.

