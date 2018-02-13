LMPD needs help finding robbery suspect

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a robbery suspect.

On February 7 at 2:25p.m., the suspect robbed the Family Dollar store at 5107 Dixie Highway, according to police. He indicated he was armed and demanded all of the cash.

The suspect is a white male, 18-25 years old. Police said he is 5'8"-5'10" tall and 140-160lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 502-574-LMPD(5673). You may remain anonymous.

