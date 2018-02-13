Charter schools in Kentucky could be delayed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Charter schools might not come to Kentucky this year after all.

Kentucky became the 44th state to make charter schools legal. But the mechanism to pay for charter schools expires June 30. Republican Gov. Matt Bevin did not include a funding formula for charter schools in his proposed two-year spending plan, indicating he preferred lawmakers approve a permanent plan that would not expire every two years.

But several Republican lawmakers say they don't support that, saying their first priority is to fund traditional public schools in a tight budget year.

Kentucky Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt said it would be "very rare" for a charter school to open without public money.

Senate GOP budget chairman Chris McDaniel said he supports finding a permanent solution this year.

This version corrects that Kentucky became the 44th state to make charter schools legal.

