Indiana High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Teams

By The Associated Press



The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A W-L Pts Prv 1. Warren Central (10) 21-0 324 1 2. S. Bend Riley (3) 19-0 298 2 3. New Albany (4) 19-1 292 3 4. Floyd Central 18-1 234 4 5. Bloomington South 20-2 204 5 6. Indpls Cathedral 17-3 134 7 7. Zionsville 15-3 121 10 8. Jeffersonville 17-3 94 NR 9. Indpls Ben Davis 17-5 83 8 10. Hamilton Southeastern 17-4 76 6

Others receiving votes:

Chesterton 62. E. Noble 44. Carmel 34. Center Grove 20. Lawrence North 14. Carroll (Allen) 6.

Class 3A W-L Pts Prv 1. New Castle (14) 18-2 332 2 2. Indianapolis Attucks 13-4 256 4 3. Culver Academy (2) 12-5 238 3 4. Ev. Bosse (1) 15-4 224 5 5. Evansville Memorial 14-3 197 6 6. Tri-West 16-3 157 1 7. Danville 14-4 112 7 8. Princeton 16-3 98 8 9. Silver Creek 14-4 84 10 10. Indpls Brebeuf 12-7 80 NR

Others receiving votes:

Mishawaka Marian 64. W. Lafayette 44. Beech Grove 38. Hammond 32. Greensburg 27. Heritage Hills 21. Edgewood 15. Ev. Reitz 8. Marion 7. Fairfield 6.

Class 2A W-L Pts Prv 1. Covington (9) 18-1 306 1 2. Westview (3) 17-1 302 2 3. LaVille (4) 20-0 240 3 4. Frankton 17-3 229 4 5. Tipton 14-2 197 5 6. Paoli (1) 16-1 133 8 7. Southwestern (Jefferson) 19-1 130 9 8. Henryville 17-3 127 10 9. Linton-Stockton 18-3 117 6 10. Indpls Howe 15-6 96 NR

Others receiving votes:

Oak Hill 90. Forest Park 43. Clinton Prairie 18. Andrean 12.

Class A W-L Pts Prv 1. University (11) 17-1 326 1 2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (6) 17-1 314 2 3. Morristown 20-1 233 4 4. Barr-Reeve 16-3 229 3 5. Southwood 15-3 217 5 6. Tri-County 16-2 171 6 7. Gary 21st Century 16-5 141 7 8. Tindley 14-7 135 8 9. Covenant Christian 17-1 80 9 10. Hauser 14-6 66 NR

Others receiving votes:

Lafayette Catholic 52. Elkhart Christian 27. Washington Twp. 22. Wood Memorial 20. Christian Academy 7.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.