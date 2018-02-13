Indiana High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Teams

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
|Class 4A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Warren Central (10)
|21-0
|324
|1
|2. S. Bend Riley (3)
|19-0
|298
|2
|3. New Albany (4)
|19-1
|292
|3
|4. Floyd Central
|18-1
|234
|4
|5. Bloomington South
|20-2
|204
|5
|6. Indpls Cathedral
|17-3
|134
|7
|7. Zionsville
|15-3
|121
|10
|8. Jeffersonville
|17-3
|94
|NR
|9. Indpls Ben Davis
|17-5
|83
|8
|10. Hamilton Southeastern
|17-4
|76
|6
Others receiving votes:
Chesterton 62. E. Noble 44. Carmel 34. Center Grove 20. Lawrence North 14. Carroll (Allen) 6.
|Class 3A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. New Castle (14)
|18-2
|332
|2
|2. Indianapolis Attucks
|13-4
|256
|4
|3. Culver Academy (2)
|12-5
|238
|3
|4. Ev. Bosse (1)
|15-4
|224
|5
|5. Evansville Memorial
|14-3
|197
|6
|6. Tri-West
|16-3
|157
|1
|7. Danville
|14-4
|112
|7
|8. Princeton
|16-3
|98
|8
|9. Silver Creek
|14-4
|84
|10
|10. Indpls Brebeuf
|12-7
|80
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Mishawaka Marian 64. W. Lafayette 44. Beech Grove 38. Hammond 32. Greensburg 27. Heritage Hills 21. Edgewood 15. Ev. Reitz 8. Marion 7. Fairfield 6.
|Class 2A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Covington (9)
|18-1
|306
|1
|2. Westview (3)
|17-1
|302
|2
|3. LaVille (4)
|20-0
|240
|3
|4. Frankton
|17-3
|229
|4
|5. Tipton
|14-2
|197
|5
|6. Paoli (1)
|16-1
|133
|8
|7. Southwestern (Jefferson)
|19-1
|130
|9
|8. Henryville
|17-3
|127
|10
|9. Linton-Stockton
|18-3
|117
|6
|10. Indpls Howe
|15-6
|96
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Oak Hill 90. Forest Park 43. Clinton Prairie 18. Andrean 12.
|Class A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. University (11)
|17-1
|326
|1
|2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (6)
|17-1
|314
|2
|3. Morristown
|20-1
|233
|4
|4. Barr-Reeve
|16-3
|229
|3
|5. Southwood
|15-3
|217
|5
|6. Tri-County
|16-2
|171
|6
|7. Gary 21st Century
|16-5
|141
|7
|8. Tindley
|14-7
|135
|8
|9. Covenant Christian
|17-1
|80
|9
|10. Hauser
|14-6
|66
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Lafayette Catholic 52. Elkhart Christian 27. Washington Twp. 22. Wood Memorial 20. Christian Academy 7.
