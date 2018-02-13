Woman previously convicted in 2014 deadly DUI crash arrested again, charged with DUI

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman previously convicted in a deadly DUI crash is now back in jail for allegedly driving under the influence.

In 2015, Hannah Slone took a plea deal for a 2014 crash when she drove drunk and killed Rommel Hernandez Ricardo.

PREVIOUS STORY >> Driver charged with murder, DUI after deadly Middletown crash

Slone was sentenced to five years for reckless homicide, but just two months later was out on probation.

In January of 2018, Slone was arrested again for driving under the influence, which is a violation of that probation.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ LMPD needs help finding robbery suspect

+ Vehicle hits home, sends debris on top of woman

+ 1 shot in Algonquin neighborhood

Slone was booked into Metro Corrections Monday and is being held on a $1 million cash bond.

She is due in court in April. A judge could send her back to jail for violating her probation.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.