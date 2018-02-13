Instead of Valentine's Day, Western Middle School students celebrate ValenTie's Day

Western Middle School students learn how to tie ties from male mentors on ValenTie's Day. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Doug Druschke)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Tuesday, students at Western Middle School for the Arts gathered with their male mentors to participate in the school's third annual ValenTie's Day.

According to the school, learning to tie a tie is a rite of passage for every young man and not everyone has the opportunity to learn how to tie a tie.

"I learned that tying a tie is a lot of fun and once you learn how to do it, you're not going to want to stop," said 7th grader Amileone Brittle. "Most of my ties are clip ones, but since I learned how to tie ties, I'm going to start wearing more ties."

Western Middle invited 60 to 80 male mentors to this year's ValenTie's Day.

This was the third year for the event.

