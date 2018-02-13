13-year-old driver crashes into police cruiser on NKU campus

The teen allegedly led police on a high speed chase before the crash (Photo provided)

An underage driver crashed into a Campbell County Police cruiser at a roundabout on Northern Kentucky University’s campus Tuesday afternoon.

Driving a stolen Honda Fit, the 13-year-old led police on a 70 to 80 mph chase for three minutes, according to Cold Spring Police. The driver then lost control and struck the patrol car at the intersection of University Drive and Nunn Drive at 3:25 p.m.

The impact injured the officer and deployed the police cruiser's airbags.

The officer and the juvenile suspect were transported to St. Elizabeth Fort Thomas Hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.

The collision report is being handled by the University of Northern Kentucky Police Department and the juvenile’s arrest is being handled by the Cold Spring Police Department.

