Bevin, NAW visit Toyota to talk Kentucky manufacturing

GEORGETOWN, KY (WAVE) - Governor Bevin joined the National Association of Manufacturers on Tuesday for a tour of the Toyota Plant in Georgetown, Kentucky.

The President and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers is visiting facilities across the country to discuss the future of manufacturing.

Governor Matt Bevin joined the discussion, highlighting his goal to see Kentucky become a center for manufacturing excellence.

The conversation focused on ways to get the younger generation interested in working in the field. The NAW wants to let middle and high school students know how diverse a career in manufacturing might be.

The group also toured parts of Toyota's new 80-million dollar Production Engineering and Manufacturing Center, which was just unveiled last fall.

The NAM rolled out its “Creators Wanted” initiative during the event and Governor Bevin presented a proclamation naming Tuesday, February 13th as “Creators In Manufacturing Day," according to a press release from the National Association of Manufacturers.

