Kids painting rocks to spread message of survival

If you find a painted rock in WAVE Country share it on social media using #BraveHearts. (Source: Stephanie Seraphine)

The Brave Hearts at Norton's Children's Hospital are painting rocks to spread hope. (Source: Stephanie Seraphine)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you find any brightly painted rocks around Louisville, they could be from the Brave Hearts.

The Brave Hearts group at Norton Children's Hospital is made up of children with congenital heart defects. They have been painting rocks and hiding them in various places around WAVE Country.

They hope people will pick them up and think of the child who painted it because that child is a survivor of a congenital heart defect.

February 7 to 14 is Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week, which is to promote awareness and education about congenital heart defects. CHDs affect about one in every 100 births each year in the United States and are the most common type of birth defect.

If you find a rock, you can share it on social media using #Bravehearts and #Nortonchildrens.com/Bravehearts.

