WAVE 3 News Editorial - February 13, 2018: Casino Revenue

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If Kentucky taxpayers may be forced to pay more to help the Commonwealth resolve pension commitments among other needs, shouldn't they be given a say about one possible alternative to raising taxes - adding revenue through legalizing casinos?

Kentucky legislators should support legislation to legalize casino gaming. Their support would allow voters to decide since it would require an amendment to the constitution to pass, and voters need to approve that to happen.

Kentuckians could absolutely vote it down, telling legislators to find another new revenue stream. But they would at least have a say in the matter. They don't have a say in the matter if taxes are increased until after the fact, when they can vote for new leaders.

Kentucky needs more revenue to honor pension payment commitments, and still be able to fund education and other critical services.

It is definitely not desirable to eliminate funding for dozens of needed programs, but there is little alternative if new revenue streams are not found.

Many Kentuckians are already spending money on casinos in other states. Why not give them a choice to spend it here?

