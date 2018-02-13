Narcotics investigation underway in Beechmont neighborhood

A narcotics investigation is ongoing on Ottawa Avenue in the Beechmont neighborhood. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Kasey Cunningham)

A home on Ottawa Ave in the Beechmont neighborhood was raided on Tuesday morning. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Kasey Cunningham)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It wasn't a normal wake up call on Tuesday morning in the Beechmont neighborhood.

Around 6 AM, neighbors say they were woken up by a loud flash bang. When they looked outside, they saw police entering a home on Ottawa Avenue.

"It sounded like a factory explosion," one neighbor who didn't want to be identified on camera said. "I don't know what it was."

Louisville Metro Police confirmed to WAVE 3 News they raided at least two homes on the street. Police also confirmed there is an ongoing narcotics investigation at one of the homes they raided. They spent hours at the homes on Tuesday, gathering information, taking photos and collecting items.

K-9 officers were seen scouring the back yard of one of the homes.

Some neighbors WAVE 3 News spoke with said they were surprised at the police activity in their neighborhood.

"Never had a problem. It stays quiet around here. I walk a lot and feel safe walking," said the neighbor.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Court grants injunction against Charlestown roadside zoo

+ Woman previously convicted in 2014 deadly DUI crash arrested again, charged with DUI

+ LMPD needs help finding robbery suspect

Police also confirmed active warrant was served in one of the homes police raided.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.