Leaping elk crashes low-flying research helicopter in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Authorities say a leaping elk brought down a research helicopter trying to capture the animal in the mountains of eastern Utah.
Wasatch County authorities say the elk jumped into the chopper's tail rotor as it flew about 10 feet (3 meters) above ground, trying to capture the animal with a net.
The two people on board weren't seriously hurt, but wildlife officials say the elk died of its injuries.
The state-contracted Texas-based crew was trying to capture and sedate the elk so they could give it a tracking collar and research its movements about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of Salt Lake City.
Mark Hadley with the state Division of Wildlife Resources says the state helicopters are frequently used to monitor remote wildlife and this is the first such accident in Utah.
___
This story has been corrected to show the helicopter crew was based in Texas, not Australia.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey is set to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison.More >>
A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey is set to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison.More >>
Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree withMore >>
Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree withMore >>
Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDSMore >>
Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDSMore >>
Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such traumaMore >>
Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such traumaMore >>
A helicopter crash that killed three British tourists and left four others critically injured happened on tribal land in the Grand Canyon where air tours are not as highly regulated as those inside the national parkMore >>
A helicopter crash that killed three British tourists and left four others critically injured happened on tribal land in the Grand Canyon where air tours are not as highly regulated as those inside the national parkMore >>
President Donald Trump unveils a $4.4 trillion budget for next year that heralds an era an $1 trillion-plus federal deficitsMore >>
President Donald Trump unveils a $4.4 trillion budget for next year that heralds an era an $1 trillion-plus federal deficitsMore >>
President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.More >>
President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.More >>
One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this yearMore >>
One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this yearMore >>
This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed ponyMore >>
This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed ponyMore >>
This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed ponyMore >>
This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed ponyMore >>
Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alikeMore >>
Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alikeMore >>