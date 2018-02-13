WARN notice issued for Gilt Distribution Center

A WARN notice has been issued for the Gilt Distribution Center. (Source: WAVE 3 News archives)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Tuesday, a WARN notice was issued for the Gilt Distribution Center in Bullitt County.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice was in reference to the permanent closure of the facility, located at 3208 East Blue Lick Road.

This layoff will affect approximately 250 employees.

