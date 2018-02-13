Couric tweets apology to Dutch for Olympic comment

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018 file photo, Katie Couric poses in the press room at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. Couric has apologized for comments that she made during NBC's c...

NEW YORK (AP) - Katie Couric has apologized for saying that the Dutch are so successful in speed skating because skates have been used as a form of transportation when canals freeze in the Netherlands.

Her remark during the Olympics' opening ceremony invited some Dutch mockery on social media from people who said the information was outdated. The Netherlands embassy to the United States invited Couric to visit the country to see all of the innovative ways the Dutch get around.

Couric late Monday tweeted her apologies for being on thin ice with her comments.

The veteran anchor said she was trying to salute the country's historic passion for the sport, but it didn't come out that way.

